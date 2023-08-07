Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 13,487 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 957.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 394,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,487. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

