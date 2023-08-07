Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 36,082 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,082 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 873,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.99. 2,574,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,120. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

