DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 146.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

