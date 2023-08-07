Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DNB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 2,185,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -235.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 205,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,785,000 after acquiring an additional 191,638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 884,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.