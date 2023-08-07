Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.01 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 2,185,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -235.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.67.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNB. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 2,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after buying an additional 1,329,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

