Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.01 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,505. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 205,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 191,638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 884,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

