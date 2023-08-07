DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $424.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $656.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.90.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,723.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

