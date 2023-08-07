Endeavor Group (EDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Endeavor Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts expect Endeavor Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EDR opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

