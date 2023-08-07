Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

