Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Reaches $195.35 on Major Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $195.35 or 0.00673007 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.60 billion and $1.41 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 195.41105145 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,673,533.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars.

