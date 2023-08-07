Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eneti Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NETI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.81. 19,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Eneti has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.
