Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eneti Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NETI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.81. 19,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Eneti has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Eneti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eneti

Eneti Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth $2,710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 236,259 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 176,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 168,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.