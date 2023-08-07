Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,059. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.48 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

