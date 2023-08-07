Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $157,186.12 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $157,186.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $412,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $97,537.72.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.