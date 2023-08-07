EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

EOG stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.63. 3,864,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

