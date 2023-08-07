Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CEO Sells $1,409,660.00 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $197.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.10.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.