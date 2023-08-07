Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

ERO opened at C$29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.81. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.92 and a 12-month high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.4472387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

