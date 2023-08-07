ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) CFO Sells $45,626.64 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $71.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 194.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 849,906 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

