ESCO Technologies (ESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $101.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $106.29.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

