Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $17.95 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $17.95 or 0.00061614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $76.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,123.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00285338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.70 or 0.00795506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00550950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00123179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,363,982 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

