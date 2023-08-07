Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,992,634.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $873,615.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 4,127.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

