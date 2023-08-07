First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
