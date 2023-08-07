First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNLIF

First National Financial Price Performance

About First National Financial

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $30.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.