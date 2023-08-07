Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.5-224.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.18 million. Five9 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.79-1.83 EPS.

Five9 Trading Up 1.5 %

FIVN stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.66. 1,938,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,757. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Five9 by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 1,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.