Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,843,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,299,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.