Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.94.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 701,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,481. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6,659.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 859,715 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 546.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 320,414 shares during the period. Finally, Browning West LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,268,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

