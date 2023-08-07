Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,481. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.94.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

