Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $77,935.50 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,127,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,036.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $89,607.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $78,688.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $68,146.50.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

