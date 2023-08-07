Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CAO Sells $240,851.52 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

GPN opened at $122.65 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.03.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

