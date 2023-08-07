Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.56. 3,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.59.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
