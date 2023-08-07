Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.56. 3,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.