Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Sells $3,974,200.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,466,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,760. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

