Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) VP Sells $158,080.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.59. 5,467,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,426,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.