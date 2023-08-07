HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $315,475,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36,978.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.58. 952,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,582. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

