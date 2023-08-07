Head to Head Analysis: Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) & Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON)

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Seven Arts Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $62.30 million 1.19 -$45.60 million N/A N/A Seven Arts Entertainment $20,000.00 54.71 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Seven Arts Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kartoon Studios.

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Seven Arts Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -87.71% -55.40% -27.43% Seven Arts Entertainment N/A -69.31% 7,801.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kartoon Studios and Seven Arts Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kartoon Studios currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.72%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seven Arts Entertainment beats Kartoon Studios on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television. It owns interests in approximately 39 completed motion pictures. In addition, the company licenses distribution rights in its motion pictures; produces and distributes recorded music; and operates a film production and post-production facility in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Seven Arts Pictures, Plc and changed its name to Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

