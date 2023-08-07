Head-To-Head Comparison: QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) vs. Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF)

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogeco and QualTek Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogeco N/A N/A N/A $4.24 9.21 QualTek Services $753.86 million 0.01 -$36.42 million ($37.65) 0.00

Cogeco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QualTek Services. QualTek Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogeco N/A N/A N/A QualTek Services -4.83% N/A -7.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cogeco and QualTek Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.4% of Cogeco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of QualTek Services shares are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of QualTek Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cogeco and QualTek Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogeco 0 1 0 0 2.00 QualTek Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cogeco presently has a consensus target price of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.22%. QualTek Services has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,566.67%. Given QualTek Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than Cogeco.

Summary

Cogeco beats QualTek Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States. The Other segment owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and coverage serving a range of audiences primarily across the province of Québec; and Cogeco News, a news agency. It serves primary service units, Internet, video, and telephony service customers. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers installation, testing, and maintenance for wind farms, solar farms, and fiber optic grids; continuity, restoration, and disaster relief services to renewable energy, commercial, telecommunications and power utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, as well as repair and cell maintenance services. QualTek Services Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. On May 24, 2023, QualTek Services Inc., along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

