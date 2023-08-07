Head to Head Contrast: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) versus National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness and National Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 5 6 0 2.55 National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $11.54, indicating a potential upside of 51.86%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than National Waste Management.

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and National Waste Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $6.04 billion 0.38 $90.80 million $0.23 33.04 National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and National Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness 1.05% 4.85% 1.73% National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats National Waste Management on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

