Head to Head Review: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF)

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of The GPT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 8.83 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -24.22

This table compares The GPT Group and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GPT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The GPT Group and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GPT Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $18.08, indicating a potential upside of 68.22%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than The GPT Group.

Profitability

This table compares The GPT Group and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio contains 291 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.6 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

