Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Down 1.3 %
Hexagon Composites ASA stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.63.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon Composites ASA
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.