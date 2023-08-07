Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Down 1.3 %

Hexagon Composites ASA stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.

