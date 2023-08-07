HNI (HNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect HNI to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HNI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. HNI has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

