Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

