Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Hochschild Mining Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.