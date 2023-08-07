Holo Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $222.59 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,827,466,862 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo (HOT) is a digital token of the Holochain ecosystem, an open-source platform for creating and running decentralized applications (dApps). Holo (HOT) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum platform, used for transactions within the Holochain network, specifically to pay for hosting services. Holochain is a peer-to-peer platform for developers to build decentralized applications using a distributed hash table (DHT), providing a lightweight and scalable solution. Holo (HOT) tokens are used to compensate Holochain hosts for their services, creating an ecosystem where dApp developers pay hosts in HOT tokens and end-users can access dApps without needing to purchase tokens. Holochain was created by Arthur Brock and Eric Harris-Braun, co-founders of the MetaCurrency Project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

