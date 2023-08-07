H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $34.48. 1,053,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,517. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

Insider Activity

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.