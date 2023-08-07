Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE H traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,852. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

