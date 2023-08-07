Ichor (ICHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.08-$0.08 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.08)-$0.08 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ichor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Institutional Trading of Ichor

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

