IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.9 %

IDA traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. 201,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,806. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after buying an additional 591,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

