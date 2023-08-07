IGM Biosciences’ (IGMS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

IGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.03. 465,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.31. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 82.24% and a negative net margin of 14,007.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

