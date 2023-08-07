Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 8,237 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $496,526.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,396,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 27th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00.
AAR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. 169,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,327. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
