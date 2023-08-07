Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells 7,519 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.18. 125,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

