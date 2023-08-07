Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Sells $66,731,373.45 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $656,192.46.

Clear Secure Stock Down 4.5 %

YOU stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

