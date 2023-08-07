Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Sells 5,086 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

STZ traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.63. The company had a trading volume of 925,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,329. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

