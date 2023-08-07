Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells 3,098 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.30.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

