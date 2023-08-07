Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.48. 274,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,258. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

